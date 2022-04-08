Zacks: Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

