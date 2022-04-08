Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. CapStar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CapStar Financial.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.