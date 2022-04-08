Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 214.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

