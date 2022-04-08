Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

