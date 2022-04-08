Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,768,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

