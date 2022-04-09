-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lilium.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Lilium stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 2,174,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,283. Lilium has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

