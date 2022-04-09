$0.43 EPS Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 457,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after acquiring an additional 190,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after acquiring an additional 117,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after acquiring an additional 91,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

