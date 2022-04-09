$0.61 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 240,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $73.28. 1,652,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

