-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $254.08. 148,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

