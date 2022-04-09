$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. OSI Systems also posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSIS stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

