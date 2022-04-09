$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WDAY stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.37.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

