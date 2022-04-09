$13.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.90 billion and the lowest is $13.02 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.27 billion to $66.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

