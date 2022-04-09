$141.40 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will post $141.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.28 million to $153.52 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $553.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.04 million to $557.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $733.32 million, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $787.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 112,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CMAX stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

