$199.06 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $199.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $199.41 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $839.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $845.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $916.49 million, with estimates ranging from $902.40 million to $930.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

