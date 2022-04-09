$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will report $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

