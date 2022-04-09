$366.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $366.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 80.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

