$394.58 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to report $394.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $496.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $307.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 218,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $80.32 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

