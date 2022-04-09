$454.60 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will report sales of $454.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.90 million. NOW reported sales of $361.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 146,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 435,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 445,802 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.27 on Friday. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 205.44 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

