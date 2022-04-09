$63.11 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce $63.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.23 million and the highest is $67.07 million. High Tide reported sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $271.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $285.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.88 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $4.37 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $264.86 million and a PE ratio of -19.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in High Tide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.