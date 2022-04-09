68,144 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

