$7.62 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.72 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $41.96 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

