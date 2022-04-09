$81.88 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $81.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.