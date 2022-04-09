abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.80

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $10.67. abrdn shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get abrdn alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

abrdn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.