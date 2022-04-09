Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,170,784 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25.
About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)
