Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.36 ($0.16). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 185,830 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.24. The company has a market cap of £7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

In other news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 63,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,145.76 ($13,305.91). Insiders have bought a total of 75,951 shares of company stock worth $1,190,136 in the last ninety days.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

