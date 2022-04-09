Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

AYI stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.70. The stock had a trading volume of 533,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,432. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.45. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

