Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,807.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.32 or 0.07611608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00263527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.23 or 0.00764427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00099099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.02 or 0.00560707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00394471 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.