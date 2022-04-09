Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $3.30 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $16.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

AFIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.66. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

