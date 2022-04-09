AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

AGCO stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.