AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Upwork as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.0% in the third quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,211,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 779,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 695,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,610. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

