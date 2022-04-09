AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Orla Mining worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 397,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ORLA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 84,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

