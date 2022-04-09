AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,691,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.