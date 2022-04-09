AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,871. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

