AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.83. 153,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,189. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

