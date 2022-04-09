AGF Investments Inc. Has $27.64 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

