AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,937 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 4,278,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

