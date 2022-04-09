AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of CAE worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,367,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224,970 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 215,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.