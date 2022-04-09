AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.42. 1,598,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,790. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

