AGF Investments Inc. Invests $3.66 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. 890,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,656. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

