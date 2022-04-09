AGF Investments Inc. Invests $5.42 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

