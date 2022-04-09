AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Livent by 58.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 677,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 17.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 345,229 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. 3,476,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,642. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

