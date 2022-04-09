AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 11,284 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 25.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average is $235.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

