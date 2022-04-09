AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 3,815 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,199. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

