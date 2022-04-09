AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 544.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.27 on Friday, hitting $355.88. 4,025,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,529. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

