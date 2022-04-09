AGF Investments Inc. Sells 10,603 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

