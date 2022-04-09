AGF Investments Inc. Sells 126,210 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,210 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,922,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3,871.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 91,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

CGI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 132,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

