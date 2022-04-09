AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.93. 10,801,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,370,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

