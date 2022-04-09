AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. 2,455,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,330. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.46 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

