AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.15. The company had a trading volume of 622,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.20. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.81 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

