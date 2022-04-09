Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $48.57 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $48.57 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,567.92 or 0.99979995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00266610 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00319881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00092805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00135813 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.